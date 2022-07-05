Health Insurance Uncovered: The editor's view

"It will never be perfect, but perfect is overrated. Perfect is boring on live TV." If there is anyone who knows a thing or two about live television, it's SNL legend and creator/star of the one of the best TV shows ever made (30 Rock), Tina Fey. As Ms Fey points out, live broadcasts will never be perfect, but that's where the most interesting and engaging parts of the whole endeavour can be found - in the imperfection. Obviously, there is a limit to this, but you get the idea. And t...