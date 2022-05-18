How protection-writing intermediaries can navigate the cost-of-living crisis

“Communication is key”

clock • 3 min read
How protection-writing intermediaries can navigate the cost-of-living crisis

Individuals and businesses have been dramatically impacted by the cost-of-living crisis, yet it presents an acute threat to protection-writing intermediaries. Legal & General’s Mike Pritchard outlines the dangers that intermediaries face if they fail to convey the importance of protection policies to customers, and explores the resources available to support advisers with customer retention.

There's a potential storm brewing for protection-writing intermediaries. Covid-19 represented something of a boom for the industry, as many people sought to ensure their families and livelihoods were protected. Yet as the UK continues to emerge from the pandemic, some of those who took out policies may now be reconsidering, as the immediate threat has seemingly passed. In addition, the early signs of the cost-of-living crisis, and impact on disposable income, are now starting to be felt, causing...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Adviser / Broking

How protection-writing intermediaries can navigate the cost-of-living crisis
Adviser / Broking

How protection-writing intermediaries can navigate the cost-of-living crisis

“Communication is key”

Mike Pritchard
clock 18 May 2022 • 3 min read
Aegon UK launches new adviser protection platform
Adviser / Broking

Aegon UK launches new adviser protection platform

To help advisers complete and submit applications online

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 17 May 2022 • 1 min read
Winners of the Legal & General Business Quality Awards announced
Adviser / Broking

Winners of the Legal & General Business Quality Awards announced

Intermediaries recognised for putting the customer first

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 11 May 2022 • 5 min read