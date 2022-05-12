Ruth Taylor: Challenging loneliness

“My goal was to help them to help themselves”

clock • 3 min read
Ruth Taylor: Challenging loneliness

Ruth Taylor, technical medical rehab consultant at Zurich, writes about her experiences of helping others through periods of loneliness, one of the key drivers of poor mental health, and the theme for this year's Mental Health Awareness Week

As a medical rehabilitation consultant one of my primary focuses is to help absent employees return to work when medically fit to do so. This naturally involves collaboration between the individual employee, the treating clinicians and HR. During the pandemic I became more aware that many of the people I was working with - whether it was those that were actually absent from work, or referred on a presenteeism basis, (remaining at work but not considered well enough to be there) - were experiencing...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Group Protection

Group risk claims paid out in 2021 rose to £2.2 billion
Group Protection

Group risk claims paid out in 2021 rose to £2.2 billion

Cancer most common cause for claims

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 May 2022 • 1 min read
Unum UK launches Cancer Assist for group life insurance
Group Protection

Unum UK launches Cancer Assist for group life insurance

New support service

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 09 May 2022 • 1 min read
Unum pays out over £200m in group IP claims in 2021
Group Protection

Unum pays out over £200m in group IP claims in 2021

Total pay out of £366m

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 May 2022 • 1 min read