COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit: The editor's view

COVER editor, John Brazier, shares his thoughts on some of the topics raised during this year's COVER Wellbeing 360 Summit. The work is only just beginning The protection industry has made significant advances in the development of mental health support services and pathways over the past few years, but when viewed from the context of the holistic wellbeing angle, it does seem the industry has only scratched the surface. As we come to better understand how mental health aligns with other...