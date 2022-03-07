Tom Grant: Time to consider a 'Right to be Forgotten' rule in underwriting mental health

Tom Grant, chief executive of OneLife Insure, argues that protection underwriting should adopt a proactive approach to suicide-related disclosures by establishing a rule allowing consumers to have these parts of their lives ‘forgotten’.
Looking back at how our industry underwrote mental health risk ten years ago and comparing it to now the advancement is staggering. We are dispelling the myths associated with mental health culturally and that in turn has reduced the public and self stigma attached to this area. This newfound openness brings with it better data collation, clearer reporting and, ultimately, better understanding. I have spoken to numerous underwriters regarding this topic, and I am totally convinced that most...
