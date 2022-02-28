Debbie Kennedy: Are we ready to serve our future generation of customers?

“Availability of knowledge is not the problem. Desire is not the problem.”

clock • 4 min read
LifeSearch chief executive, Debbie Kennedy, examines the roadblocks for the protection space to better understand and engage a younger generation of customers.

For an industry that's been around for centuries, you'd like to think we've learnt to adapt to societal shifts and evolving customer needs. But is the advent of the post-digital world, the acceleration of changes in customer expectations, and the intensifying use of social media in danger of outpacing our ability to change fast enough? Are we ready to serve our future generation of customers? Serving Gen Z (under 24) and millennial (25-40) customers is surely different from serving those in...

