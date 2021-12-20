Rose St Louis: Embracing the complexity of protection in 2022

2021 was a complicated year, with so many people seeing their families and livelihoods impacted by yet another 12 months of pandemic. While some people have been able to boost their savings thanks to reduced expenses, others have struggled financially and really needed the safety net offered by protection. This huge variety in people's experience of 2021 is reflected in a subject that's been top of mind for me this year: the need for the protection industry to cater to complexity. This complexity...