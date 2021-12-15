Peter Hamilton: Don't look back in anger…

'I’ve been amazed at how many people are prepared to give up their time to make the industry more accessible'

clock • 7 min read
Peter Hamilton: Don't look back in anger…

While 2021 has been challenging for a large number of reasons, we should also be optimistic about the progress the protection industry has made throughout the year, writes Zurich's head of market engagement, Peter Hamilton.

This is the time of year when we look back reflect. We'll see ‘Quizzes of the Year', ‘Books of the Year', ‘Sports Personality of the Year' (though we should obviously protest the absence of Hamilton - ‘not in my name…'). By any reckoning it's been another incredibly hard year. More people have died from Covid in 2021 than in 2020 - each death an individual tragedy. We've seen extreme weather events, democracy under threat, widening inequalities and increasingly polarised societies. Against...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Employee Benefits

Industry Voice: 2 years in & 40,000 employees on the road to digital benefits
Employee Benefits

Industry Voice: 2 years in & 40,000 employees on the road to digital benefits

Dipa Mistry Kandola
clock 14 December 2021 • 4 min read
handl Group acquires corporate wellbeing specialist
Group Protection

handl Group acquires corporate wellbeing specialist

"A major step forward"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 December 2021 • 1 min read
MetLife to underwrite YuLife group life cover
Group Protection

MetLife to underwrite YuLife group life cover

New partnership

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 December 2021 • 1 min read