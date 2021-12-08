Anna Glod: The need for face-to-face protection advice

Digital solutions are often touted to be the answer to all our problems, however as most people reading this column will know, they really do not work for buying or selling protection - other than to raise awareness of the need. Taking this a step further, often even a phone or Zoom call won't provide the insight that is really needed to understand someone's protection needs. The most effective way of selling protection products is face-to-face, be that for life assurance, critical illness...