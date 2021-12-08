Anna Glod: The need for face-to-face protection advice

'Meeting in someone’s home you often form a relationship which is just not possible over Zoom'

clock • 3 min read
Anna Glod: The need for face-to-face protection advice

Digital platforms may offer advisers access to more clients, but face-to-face meetings allow them to better understand clients and their individual circumstances to a far greater degree, writes Umbrella Protect chief executive, Anna Glod.

Digital solutions are often touted to be the answer to all our problems, however as most people reading this column will know, they really do not work for buying or selling protection - other than to raise awareness of the need. Taking this a step further, often even a phone or Zoom call won't provide the insight that is really needed to understand someone's protection needs. The most effective way of selling protection products is face-to-face, be that for life assurance, critical illness...

Government outlines £1 billion of social care spending plans
Long Term Care

Government outlines £1 billion of social care spending plans

£500 million to be spent over next three years on improving housing

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 02 December 2021 • 3 min read
Government narrowly wins vote on social care reform amendment
Long Term Care

Government narrowly wins vote on social care reform amendment

Vote in House of Commons passes 272-246

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 November 2021 • 2 min read
Social care living costs will not count towards cap total government reveals
Long Term Care

Social care living costs will not count towards cap total government reveals

“A real blow for people with less income and savings”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 18 November 2021 • 2 min read