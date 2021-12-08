Anna Glod: The need for face-to-face protection advice

Digital platforms may offer advisers access to more clients, but face-to-face meetings allow them to better understand clients and their individual circumstances to a far greater degree, writes Umbrella Protect chief executive, Anna Glod.
Digital solutions are often touted to be the answer to all our problems, however as most people reading this column will know, they really do not work for buying or selling protection - other than to raise awareness of the need. Taking this a step further, often even a phone or Zoom call won't provide the insight that is really needed to understand someone's protection needs. The most effective way of selling protection products is face-to-face, be that for life assurance, critical illness...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.