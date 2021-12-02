Kevin Paterson: The role of non-advised protection

Signposting is a hot topic currently and it is widely accepted that if a broker is not able of offer protection, they should be referring it across to someone who can. This is Treating Customers Fairly (TCF) as protection is the bedrock of any financial plan. Asthe new MD of Enduralife, I'm well aware of the crucial role protection brokers play in securing people's finances. Not only does protection protect clients financially against illness and death, it can also protect their house if they...