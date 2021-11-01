Alan Lakey: The value of congenital condition cover for children

Alan Lakey, director of CIExpert, looks at the history of and the latest statistics for congenital condition cover for children.
In recent years claims for children's critical illness have been rising steadily. One reason is the greater proliferation of adult conditions which many plans also include for children. The other relates to the inclusion of child-specific conditions, most of these being congenital. With insurers moving across to both optional and enhanced child cover, it is an area that creates confusion with the potential for inferior advice. The inclusion of congenital conditions for children is a fairly...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.