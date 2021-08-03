Peter Hamilton: London's Burning…

Zurich’s head of market engagement, Peter Hamilton, examines the challenges presented by sustainability issues and what the insurance industry can do to make a difference.
London is burning, and so is a big chunk of North West America, Turkey and Canada. And Australia, and of course the Amazon forests. And Siberia. Actually, in London, it may just be sweltering temperatures, but elsewhere in Europe, we've seen devastating floods, and loss of life in Germany and Belgium. Looking for good news on climate related issues isn't easy right now, but I did get a powerful injection of hope at a recent ABI conference. There is quite a famous image, circulated a few...
