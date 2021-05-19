Arjan Toor: How can organisations implement active health prevention policies?

'Caring for healthy people is the best investment possible'

Arjan Toor: How can organisations implement active health prevention policies?
  • Arjan Toor
Cigna Europe chief executive, Arjan Toor, examines the obstacles and opportunities for employers in adopting preventative health policies as the world looks beyond the pandemic

There is a need to put both health and care back into healthcare: That is one of the most important lessons to be taken away from the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions have been affected by the virus, but billions have felt the non-medical impact. Lockdown and loneliness, remote working and frontline working; home-schooling or digital and educational depravation. These are just some of the most obvious examples of extreme changes to everyday life the pandemic has imposed across the globe. And while...

