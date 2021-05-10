Mental Health Awareness Week: Take time out to avoid burnout
'Live as rounded a life as possible'
Michael Markwell, HR director of international health at Allianz Partners, writes about the dangers of burnout to mental health on both a personal and professional level
If the last year has shown us anything, it's our ability to be resilient. We can adapt in the face of adverse situations, through creativity, ingenuity and a determination to survive and thrive. That said, time and circumstances can erode resilience, particularly when external pressures and stresses are relentless. Today marks the beginning of Mental Health Awareness week, which is a timely reminder for us each to check in on our own stresses, and to help others take time to reflect and press...
