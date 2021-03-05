Tony Müdd: The kaleidoscope of business protection - Part two

Tony Müdd: The kaleidoscope of business protection - Part two
  • Tony Müdd
In the second part of two articles, the SJP protection expert examines the various aspects of shareholder insurance for business protection

In my previous article I looked at key person assurances. The article certainly got a reaction especially in respect of my suggestion as to how we could protect personal households using the key person principles. Despite the reservations expressed by some, I still think that there is a great deal of mileage in looking at this group differently and would love to see some marketing material developed along these lines. In this article I am going to turn to another area of business protection and...

