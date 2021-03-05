Tony Müdd: The kaleidoscope of business protection - Part two
Premiums should always be met by the business'
In the second part of two articles, the SJP protection expert examines the various aspects of shareholder insurance for business protection
In my previous article I looked at key person assurances. The article certainly got a reaction especially in respect of my suggestion as to how we could protect personal households using the key person principles. Despite the reservations expressed by some, I still think that there is a great deal of mileage in looking at this group differently and would love to see some marketing material developed along these lines. In this article I am going to turn to another area of business protection and...
More on Business
LV= extends terms of life insurance plans
Maximum terms increased
Tony Müdd: The kaleidoscope of business protection - Part one
'Business protection through a different lens'
Partners& appoints head of business protection
To embed people risks into business insurance offering
Stephen Crosbie: Getting back to business
Partner Insight
COVER Excellence Awards Winners Special - eBook is live!
Leading by example