Tony Müdd: The kaleidoscope of business protection - Part one
'Business protection through a different lens'
In the first part of two articles, the SJP protection expert examines the elements involved in key person assurance for business protection
In the midst of the latest lockdown there have been a great deal of column inches outlining both the short- and long-term impact to the economy, despite the growing green shoots of UK vaccination targets being exceeded. According to HMRC, some 9.6 million jobs had been furloughed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) by September 2020. Advisers that are perhaps not as familiar with business compared to personal protections may be surprised to learn that small-to-medium enterprises...
More on Business
LV= extends terms of life insurance plans
Maximum terms increased
Partners& appoints head of business protection
To embed people risks into business insurance offering
Stephen Crosbie: Getting back to business
Partner Insight
COVER Excellence Awards Winners Special - eBook is live!
Leading by example
How to turn personal protection clients into business protection clients
'Wondering where to start?'