Tony Müdd: The kaleidoscope of business protection - Part one

'Business protection through a different lens'

Tony Müdd is divisional director, development & technical consultancy for St. James's Place Wealth Management
Tony Müdd is divisional director, development & technical consultancy for St. James's Place Wealth Management
  • Tony Müdd
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

In the first part of two articles, the SJP protection expert examines the elements involved in key person assurance for business protection

In the midst of the latest lockdown there have been a great deal of column inches outlining both the short- and long-term impact to the economy, despite the growing green shoots of UK vaccination targets being exceeded. According to HMRC, some 9.6 million jobs had been furloughed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) by September 2020. Advisers that are perhaps not as familiar with business compared to personal protections may be surprised to learn that small-to-medium enterprises...

To continue reading...

More on Business