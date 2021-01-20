Matthew Chapman: Seven things I want to see in 2021

Protection advice expert tells us what’s on his wish-list for the year ahead in the protection market

Last year was difficult for so many. My heart goes out to all those who have either lost loved ones to Covid or found themselves in financial difficulty as a result of the pandemic. It has been a period of unprecedented change for everyone. We have seen dramatic changes to our working and lifestyle habits. But it's not all bad. When looked at through the right lens, change can be extremely positive. Change drives innovation and opportunity. Most of all, change drives a different mindset...