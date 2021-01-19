Women in Protection: Six areas that may never be the same again
'It's an understatement to say the crisis has been challenging'
Some things may never revert to normality, even after the pandemic, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing
A year ago, we had no idea what a long-lasting, devastating impact this pandemic would have. The Women in Protection (WIP) Network, which includes women from across the industry, has heard first-hand through our meetings as well as our social catch-ups how this pandemic has affected members both personally and professionally. It's an understatement to say this crisis has been challenging, with issues we'll face for months and years to come, but it's also given our industry opportunities to...
More on Individual Protection
Watch yesterday's Blue Monday webinar on demand
'Business as usual? Mental health and wellbeing in a post-pandemic era'
Richard Kateley to retire from Legal & General
After more than 33 years
Health Shield launches occupational health platform
Helpline to form pillar of online platform
Employee burnout is 'greater risk than ever'
During Covid-19
Johnny Timpson to leave Scottish Widows
After three decades