Alan Lakey: The actual value of additional payment conditions
‘Over the past four years the playing field has changed’
CIExpert director Alan Lakey returns with some in-depth critical illness policy analysis
It wasn't that long ago that most insurers paid the lower of £25,000 or 25% of the sum insured for an additional payment condition claim. Over the past four years the playing field has changed and now a wide range of payment calculations now exist, as shown by Table 1. Table 1 Maximum Payment Maximum Percentage Aegon £25,000 25% AIG £35,000 50% AIG Key3 n/a n/a Aviva Life+ £25,000 25% Aviva Life+...
