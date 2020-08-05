Sammy Rubin: How AI and gamification can transform life insurance

‘Life’s a game’

Sammy Rubin: How AI and gamification can transform life insurance
  • Sammy Rubin
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Technology and gamification can transform the life insurance industry, writes YuLife CEO and founder

Given how it has traditionally been practiced, "life insurance" is something of a misnomer. Try as they might to skate around the issue, what most insurers have been effectively selling is death coverage. But life insurance has much more potential beyond offering a safety net to a policyholder's beneficiaries. Indeed, by turning to technology and the principles of gamification, the life insurance industry can modernise itself and act as a catalyst for policyholders to live healthier lives...

To continue reading...

More on Group Protection