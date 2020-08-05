Sammy Rubin: How AI and gamification can transform life insurance
‘Life’s a game’
Technology and gamification can transform the life insurance industry, writes YuLife CEO and founder
Given how it has traditionally been practiced, "life insurance" is something of a misnomer. Try as they might to skate around the issue, what most insurers have been effectively selling is death coverage. But life insurance has much more potential beyond offering a safety net to a policyholder's beneficiaries. Indeed, by turning to technology and the principles of gamification, the life insurance industry can modernise itself and act as a catalyst for policyholders to live healthier lives...
More on Group Protection
Neville Koopowitz: A mindset shift is needed to improve nation's health
Government has launched new obesity strategy
Aston Lark acquires Private Healthcare Managers
£4m GWP per annum across its portfolio
Unum [email protected] usage up 400% during lockdown
It has reached 165,000 employees
Group risk industry pays £57m to bereaved families due to Covid-19 - GRiD
Between 1 January and 30 June 2020
Registration for COVER Protection & Health Summit 2020 now open!
Fully interactive virtual conference