Say 'Ahhh' - how lockdown has affected the nation's health
The impact of Covid-19 on access to GP consultations
A desire to protect the NHS has also stopped patients seeking medical advice in droves, writes Laura Wolks
At the beginning of Q2 - just two weeks into lockdown - Medical Solutions' chief medical officer, Dr Chris Morris, predicted a revolution in primary care. Covid-19 left NHS GP surgeries and patients with no choice but to take the plunge into remote consultations, a process Dr Morris is confident will remain fundamental to the delivery of primary care services in the future. Now, a few months on, we review the impact of Covid-19 on access to GP consultations and review the effect lockdown has had...
