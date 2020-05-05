Andy Chapman: We must maintain an open dialogue
Rising to the challenge of COVID-19
The industry must continue to work together to ensure advisers and clients are supported
There is no doubt in anyone's mind that the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we work, live, and interact with each other. The full impact of this once-in-a-generation (we hope!) crisis cannot yet be measured, but like everyone else, insurers have had to adapt to the unfolding situation. Insurers have moved into a world of remote working, constant revisions of underwriting processes, cross-skilling teams to help manage surges in call and claims volumes, as well as ensuring they can continue...
