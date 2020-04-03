Kathryn Knowles: One step forwards, two steps back?
‘We could be failing people, when they need us most’
Cura managing director calls for collaboration as insurers move to restrict access to insurance
With everything going on with coronavirus right now, no-one knows what to do. People are scared and with all the information that is being bound about, it's hard to know who and what to trust. Right now, the public needs to be able to trust insurers. My worry is that as an industry we could be seen as failing people, when they truly need us most. We have seen an understandable reaction with many income protection providers placing coronavirus exclusions on new policies. The sudden influx of applicants...
More on Individual Protection
LV= considering 'payment break' amid COVID-19
Subject to certain criteria
COVID-19 death rate estimated at 0.66% - The Lancet
Rising to 7.8% in people over 80
Lockdown - a protection distributor's perspective
'We must not act as fast-buck profiteers'
Ian Sawyer: The consequences of cancelling policies
Amid COVID-19
Zurich pays 97% of all protection claims
During 2019
Back to Top