Kathryn Knowles: One step forwards, two steps back?

Cura managing director calls for collaboration as insurers move to restrict access to insurance

With everything going on with coronavirus right now, no-one knows what to do. People are scared and with all the information that is being bound about, it's hard to know who and what to trust. Right now, the public needs to be able to trust insurers. My worry is that as an industry we could be seen as failing people, when they truly need us most. We have seen an understandable reaction with many income protection providers placing coronavirus exclusions on new policies. The sudden influx of applicants...