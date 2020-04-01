Ian Sawyer: The consequences of cancelling policies

'Those cancelling policies due to the pandemic should take into account the potential consequences’

The unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic has justifiably led to an influx of individuals - unsure about their current financial status - enquire about cancelling the existing insurance policies they've previously put in place for the future wellbeing of themselves and their loved ones. Whilst of course, given the current circumstances, it seems logical that those facing a significant drop in income or uncertainty regarding their level of financial security would want to cancel any regular...