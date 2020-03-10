Evie Plumb: The good Samaritan

Evie Plumb reflects on how our industry can make a difference and shares her mental health tips

I started volunteering for the Samaritans after I lost a family member to suicide. I learned first-hand the impact it has on those left behind. My family were there for each other and appreciated the support of friends through an incredibly difficult time. But where do you turn for help if your social network can't provide the support you need? Or where do you go if you need someone to talk to, who's perhaps not so closely involved? The Samaritans are these people. We're trained listeners,...