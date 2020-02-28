Three ways businesses can prepare as people choose to work longer
Beyond retirement age
'Businesses need to prepare for re-hire-ment, not retirement,' writes Bupa's Alaana Linney
Shigeru Miyamoto is a Japanese video game producer famed for creating Nintendo's Mario character. He is also a 67-year-old business leader showing no interest in retirement. And he's not alone. Take Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour; a healthy 70-year-old who is refusing to answer questions about her retirement plans. Contrary to the belief that senior business people in high profile roles retire at 40, a new trend is emerging. Driven by a desire to work, senior leaders at the top of their...
More on Group PMI
VitalityHealth opens all-employee access for SMEs
Healthcare and prevention
Nine of the world's weirdest employee benefits
From egg-freezing to a day to mourn the death of David Attenborough
Is the UK ready for a coronavirus outbreak?
13 cases in Britain so far
Most employees not getting the support they want
Simplyhealth research suggests
More than a tenth of employers shirk staff wellbeing
Over 700,000 UK businesses