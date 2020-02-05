Johnny Timpson: Unlocking protection access for the many
Signposting agreement is a 'catalyst for change'
Insurance industry disability champion reflects on a month that brought with it monumental change
Last month marked a significant step-change for the insurance sector. The British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA, who lead the Access To Insurance Working Groups Signposting Workstream), the CII, trade bodies, advisers, charities and others came together in the Houses of Parliament to launch BIBA's 2020 Manifesto and a new signposting agreement with an objective I feel extremely passionate about: where we can, granting better access to protection insurance for the many, not the few. For...
More on Regulation
FCA issues mandatory travel insurance signposting
Industry response
What the HMT trust exemption will mean for life cover
Ruth Gilbert explores
Fresh calls for health insurance tax break
P11D exemption
Rachael Griffin: Should IHT be overhauled or reformed?
'What is the purpose of IHT?’
Bereaved parents to be granted two weeks leave
The Parental Bereavement Act
Back to Top