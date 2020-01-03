Our top 10 opinion articles of 2019

The most-read thought-leadership pieces on COVER from over the past 12 months

1.Adam Saville: How I burned out and why I stopped drinking

The COVER editor reflected on his past life as a music journalist and DJ in an article exploring the impact of significant life events and lifestyle choices on his own mental health, while reviewing the changing role of our industry.

2. Craig Paterson: Why some claims get rejected (and what you can do to help)

Royal London's underwriting manager assessed how greater transparency and more education is what is needed to encourage better protection outcomes.

Alan Lakey, director, CIExpert

3. Alan Lakey: Non-essential critical illness conditions

The CIExpert director took a look at the conditions that can - and should - be removed from critical illness plans without impacting value.

4. Ian Sawyer: How to turn 100,000 IP sales into one million

In three simple steps, managing director of Assured Futures explained how redesigning income protection could unlock it.

5. Naomi Greatorex: Seven tips to selling mortgage protection

The Heath Protection Solutions director shared how she brings up protection with her mortgage clients.

Andrew Wibberley, director, Alea Risk

6. Andrew Wibberley: Mental health and protection

We must underwrite fairly, flexibly and with recognition of real life situations, wrote Andrew Wibberley in light of research by Alea Risk and Protection Review.

7. Angela Davidson: The psychology of selling protection

The Passion for Protection Advice expert busted some protection myths and explained how to overcome those all-too common sales barriers.

Angela Davidson, Passion For Protection

8. Alan Lakey: When should child cover be included

The CIExpert director on how to navigate the children's critical illness minefield.

9. AI and digital tech: Harder noses and longer visions, please

Real strides are being taken within digital healthcare, but we should be wary of the hype, argued Dr Bayju Thakar.

10. Ian Smart: Simplification of inheritance tax?

A look at what the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) recommendations might mean for life insurance policies by Royal London's product architect.

Dr Bayju Thakar, Doctor Care Anywhere

