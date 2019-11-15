Tom Baigrie: Closed book insurers mean well too

LifeSearch CEO on fulfilling claims, mis-selling policies and treating customers fairly

If you read Katie Morley's recent consumer champion piece in The Telegraph you'll see an example of why sometimes the protection market can't truly be trusted.

And it isn't because the insurer didn't pay the claim until pushed. Rather, Reassure, a closed-book insurer has paid a claim it technically didn't have to - to help a claimant in dire need and, yes, to placate a crusading journalist.

I've always doubted the enthusiasm of closed-book insurers to pay claims, given they don't have to sell any new policies. So, when I recently asked Reassure if they would join the PDG Claims Charter, I expected bluster and delay. Instead I got a firm commitment to join asap. It turns out closed book insurers mean well too and have plenty of motivation to treat claimants fairly as their business model requires insurers to trust them to do that, and thus protect their brands, otherwise they won't sell them the books of business.

The Telegraph story looks to me to prove that logic true after a fashion. Reassure carried the can for the previous insurers who enjoyed the premiums arising from a mortgage broker's mis-selling of a reducing term policy on an interest-only mortgage.

It's right that they did though, for it was their predecessor in ownership that granted the trading agency to the intermediary who set in train the ruin of a customer's life. Therein lies the root of many an unpaid claim and much of our market's poor reputation. Our past has been rife with sometimes very poor intermediary practice, either from those who sell rather than advise or who are part timers making a bit on the side by selling protection policies they barely understand. It still is.

Trusted or trust-worthy

This tolerance of poor-quality intermediation is deeply embedded in our market culture. After losing many millions in indemnity commissions, insurers have tightened up and offer agencies much more carefully. But the briefest of chats to ex-employees of many non-advising tele-sellers, or those mortgage brokers who see protection as a new revenue stream rather than a proper professional process, exposes a host of abuses and ignorances that will go on to cause many more issues like that suffered by this Telegraph reader.

The pain is deferred until claims go wrong, and that's a tiny incidence compared to the number of policies sold, so it's an easy problem to ignore. But it is a root cause of all our reputational suffering and until we clean up our distribution act, we will never become the trusted industry we want to be. Given that it was Purple Tuesday this week, when the access to insurance movement campaigns to improve what we do for disabled people, it makes my blood boil that those who already suffer, like that Telegraph reader, have their lives worsened by the way our market has treated them.

While the clean-up has to be done by insurers (and networks) or the FCA, all professional advisers should put as much pressure as they can on the former to reform and escape the otherwise certainty of harsh attention from the latter.

Tom Baigrie is CEO of LifeSearch