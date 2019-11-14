How to protect an increasingly agile workforce

Pressure to balance work and home life, advancements in technologies, and changes to state pension are creating flexible workforces of the future, writes Nick Homer

Zurich and the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment at the University of Oxford are midway through a three-year programme studying these workforce patterns and assessing the implications for individuals, policymakers and other stakeholders including employers, insurers and advisers.

Last month, the programme produced its most authoritative report to date[1], People protection: insights on empowering an agile workforce. Surveying 18,000 people across 16 countries, from Brazil to Australia, the US to Romania, it has emerged that workforce protection might not be evolving at the same pace as employment itself.

Take one of the headline findings, that nearly one in five respondents (18%) who were not already self-employed would consider becoming a freelancer in the next 12 months. This aligns with what we're already seeing in the UK labour market - the upwards trend in people going it alone rather than engaging with traditional employment.

What is clear is that the whole industry needs to adapt and collaborate to make sure a workforce that is likely to include more self-employed people is properly protected.

Around 15% of the working population is now self-employed equating to over 4.8million adults. Official data shows that this growth is being driven in particular by those who work on their own or with a partner and have no employees. Also by those aged 65 plus and younger workers (between 16-24).

Freelancers

Our own research shows that the move to become self-employed is generally taken with positive motivations - about two thirds of people do so because of a desire for autonomy, such as having greater control over workloads, rather than out of financial necessity.

But freelancing also comes with risks, such as falling out of state-sponsored pension and protection systems. At the same time, these respondents - like the rest of the workforce - are still highly unlikely to have any personal protection. In fact, over a third of respondents to our most recent research (36%) had no insurance whatsoever. This included life insurance, a pension and income protection insurance.

Throughout our research, there appears a recurring theme, that those who are in most need of protection are the least likely to have any kind of safety net in place. With those most vulnerable including women, those without traditional employment contracts and older workers.

Provided relevant stakeholders are aware of these potential pitfalls, they can start to address them. Advisers have a key role to play here, particularly as the shift away from traditional employment contracts points to the need for portable personal provision that workers can retain throughout their careers.

Value

Advisers can support in having the potentially difficult conversations with customers about how financially resilient they are. For example, do they know exactly what they would be entitled to should they suddenly lose their income through illness or injury - which is all the more critical for those self-employed who lack the financial safety net of any employer provision.

Tools like the ABI's PERCY calculator can help advisers provide the facts and help customers see how vital it is that they invest in their own protection. This is a quick and easy to use tool which in less than five minutes can help provide customers with a good idea of the kind of support they'd be entitled to in the worse-case scenario. With state support being pulled back, rather than provide reassurance it's more likely to provide a reality check in highlighting what little help there is available.

As well as any welfare provision, customers also need to be aware of the likelihood of them becoming unwell. The government's most recently published sickness absence statistics [2]show that over 141.m days were lost to sickness absence last year equating to 4.4 days for every worker. The highest rates were amongst women and older workers - again pointing to the need to provide them with added protection. In addition to short-term conditions such as colds and flu, the main causes of absence were musculoskeletal problems and issues relating to mental health.

For both musculoskeletal and mental health problems, the periods of sickness absence taken are considerably longer - which for a sole trader could be financially crippling. While many customers tend to have an ‘it won't happen to me' attitude, the data shows a very different story.

For these longer term conditions, cover like income protection can provide another vital lifeline in addition to any financial support or replacement income. Things like access to rehabilitation and support services like counselling and physiotherapy not only mean quicker access to treatment that is often difficult to access via the NHS, it ultimately means a quicker and more successful return to work.

The 7 Families initiative really helped to bring the value of IP to life providing powerful case studies that illustrated the importance and value of individuals having a safety net.

However, it is also important that the government recognises the critical role that employers play (and could play) in protecting the UK workforce, providing valuable protection and services to many workers who couldn't otherwise access or afford such support. Collaboration between the government, employers and the insurers, service providers and advisers who support them is key to addressing the UK welfare challenges.

However, it is also important that the government recognises the critical role that employers play (and could play) in protecting the UK workforce, providing valuable protection and services to many workers who couldn't otherwise access or afford such support. Collaboration between the government, employers and the insurers, service providers and advisers who support them is key to addressing the UK welfare challenges.

Without a fundamental shift in the way we tackle the UK welfare issues, the government will continue to face a downstream battle.

Nick Homer is head of market management at Zurich