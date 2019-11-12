Angela Davidson: Five industry myths busted

Customer objections aside, advice expert Angela Davidson explores some of the myths closer to home

We talk a lot about client myths and barriers to protection; a general mistrust of insurance, objections to cost, an over optimism in life that leads many to believe they are invincible, to name but a few. While I explored those in my previous article, client barriers are only half the battle.

Some barriers to writing protection can be found much closer to home. These ‘myths' have been around for years in our industry and can make writing protection that little bit harder.

Here are just a few ‘home-grown' myths I would like to bust.

"Protection is always mentioned but clients don't see the need"

‘Mentioning' protection might tick a box, the seed has been sown, job done. But to truly open a client's eyes to protection requires great importance being placed upon it, a thorough discussion, some conviction.

It is imperative those hard questions are asked, and clients are given time to consider the risks they may have never thought about before, to help them fully comprehend their own needs.

Time taken to understand the client's needs and guiding them, in what could be the most important purchase of their lives, will always be time well spent.

"The cost of life and critical illness is expensive; most clients opt for life cover only"

The phrase "they'll never go for that" is something frequently heard in our industry. It's concerning because the client's objection to cost is being assumed, and almost anticipated, before the discussion with the client has even taken place, and that never bodes well.

Having a true belief in protection is the most important thing to convey to clients. If they understand the peace of mind critical illness cover can bring, cost may not be such an issue.

If cost is still an issue, could their budget accommodate adding a smaller sum of critical illness and/or small amount of income protection cover alongside the life cover? Multi benefit policies can incorporate, not only different types of cover but different amounts of cover too, which can help personalise cover to fit any budget. The phrase "a little bit of something is better than a whole lot of nothing" springs to mind.

"Clients with savings and investments don't need protection"

When clients have savings and investments, it may look on the surface like they could weather any storm, but at what cost?

People rarely save or invest without purpose, they have dreams for the future; a bigger home, a comfortable retirement, aspirations to move abroad, the desire to pass on wealth to children one day and any number of exciting things. It's unlikely they ever ear marked their hard-earned savings to keep their heads above water, should the financial shock of illness or early death come their way, but that is the risk.

Discussing how to safeguard a client's financial resilience, no matter how financially sound they may seem to be, is not something to overlook.

"It's easier to get the mortgage sorted first and look at protection later"

Mortgage writers are always under pressure to get a quick decision on a mortgage, especially when it's a purchase. But focusing all energy on the mortgage, by side-lining protection to a later date, can be costly to advisers and clients alike.

Costly because trying to ‘get clients back in' to talk about protection, is nearly always an uphill struggle. Some might say "the horse has already bolted" the opportunities lost. More worrying and potentially most costly of all, clients might just ‘never get around to' making those important decisions about their protection.

Even finding time to ‘chase' these clients can be a challenge, especially when new enquiries are piling in. Of those clients that do return, protection often seems like an ‘add on' at this stage and yet another barrier to overcome.

A holistic approach by addressing the ‘mortgage and protection needs as one' from the very beginning helps boost the uptake of protection. Killing two birds with one stone has its benefits; more business written and more clients protected. In many cases, the providers' free mortgage cover can give added peace of mind too. Wins all round!

"If you're off work ill for a long time, it'll likely be something serious that you could claim for on your critical illness policy"

A consolatory ‘myth' genuinely meant to give comfort to clients who have chosen critical illness over income protection, but a potentially dangerous one at that; not all conditions that keep people off work a long time are critical illnesses. An example of this would be musculo-skeletal issues, one condition alone that accounted for 34% of Royal London's income protection claims paid in 2018*. If a client were to believe they could claim on a critical illness policy for this condition they could be disappointed.

Conversely, some clients who have income protection cover may suffer a critical illness, have treatment and get back to work before the end of their deferment period, and so miss out on their income protection benefit ‘kicking in', but frustratingly may have been able to claim on a critical illness plan.

Finding the right solution for clients can be a fine balance, and of course depends upon circumstances and budget. There is no definitive answer, but giving clients options, showing them the benefits of critical illness cover and income protection cover, or a combination of both, is a discussion to be had.

Some final thoughts.

There will always be barriers to protection set to try us. But if just one myth busted today, helps more clients get the protection they need tomorrow, that's a good start.

Angela Davidson is founder of Passion For Protection



*Royal London UK protection business claims paid (1 January to 31 December 2018)