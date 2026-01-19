Half of workers have taken off four weeks or more due to ill-health

Nearly half (44%) of UK employees have taken off at least four weeks from work during their careers due to illness, injury or mental health challenges, according to The Exeter.
The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults, finding disruption to work, personal plans and mental health, with the most affected being younger adults, men and those working for medium-to-large-sized companies. Recent absences have been highest among male respondents, with 49% having taken an extended period off work, 18% of those having done so within the past year. This compares to 39% of female employees who have taken an extended period off work, with 9% of these absences having occurred in the last year. This figure increased to 62% for adults aged 25-34 who have taken extended leave a...
