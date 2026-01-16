Nine in 10 adults cite 'extreme' stress levels

According to its research, The Burnout Report, which surveyed more than 4,500 UK adults about stress levels and how mental health is being supported in the workplace, pressure and stress levels have remained in line with the previous two years. One in five workers (20%) took time off sick due to "poor" mental health caused by stress – which is in level with the previous year – and rises to 39% among 18-to-24-year-olds. Adults aged 25-to-34 are now the age group most likely to have experienced high or extreme levels of stress in the last year (96%), compared to the prior year when this...