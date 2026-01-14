SCOR updates group executive committee

Philipp Rüede will become group chief financial officer, he succeeds François de Varenne who will step down from his role as group CFO and deputy CEO on 7 March, 2026. On 7 March this year, Rüede will take on the new role, de Varenne will become senior adviser to the CEO on the same date. Rüede currently holds the role of CEO, SCOR Life and Health (L&H). Thierry Léger, CEO, SCOR, said: "His [Rüede's] contribution will be key to the success of our next strategic plan, which will be presented to the market in December 2026. "This new plan will build on the progress achieved under ...