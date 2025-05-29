Shepherds Friendly pays out £3.23m in 2024

Shepherds Friendly has announced it paid out £3.23 million in income protection (IP) claims across 2024.
The mutual paid out 96% of claims made, 477 claims were submitted over the 12-month period, with 19 being rejected. The pay out rate represents a slight increase on the five-year average for Shepherds Friendly, the average sits at 95%. COVER spoke to Shepherds Friendly about the reasons for denied claims, the provider said that "those declined were the result of not meeting the terms and conditions". Of the claims that were paid, more than half were due to musculoskeletal conditions. This was the source of 55.8% of new claims decided during the year. Following behind musculoskel...
