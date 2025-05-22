IHT receipts sees expected rise at start of tax year

Receipts up £97m year-on-year

Jenna Brown
clock • 3 min read

Inheritance tax (IHT) receipts for April 2025 were £800 million - £97m higher than the same period last year, latest statistics from HM Revenue and Customs have confirmed.

The total was an increase of 13.8% on the same month of 2024. Ian Dyall, head of estate planning, Evelyn Partners, said: "The 2025/26 financial year opens where the previous one left off, with a predictable and substantial annual rise in IHT receipts. "Estimates last month revealed that IHT receipts for the 2024/25 financial year were 10.8% up on the previous one, and there's nothing to suggest the current one will be any different." Shaun Moore, tax and financial planning expert, Quilter, said IHT receipts had continued their "steady upward trend seen over recent years". "With ...

