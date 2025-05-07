Aviva: 86% of employees returned to work via vocational support

Mental health made up 47% of referrals

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Around 86% of employees that Aviva has provided clinical and vocational rehabilitation support to in 2024 have returned to or stayed in work.

The provider offered support to more than 2,600 employees across 292 employers, with mental health remaining the "bedrock" of its early intervention support, Aviva detailed. Mental health represented 47% of all referrals for rehabilitation support last year, with 96% of individuals who received mental health support - such as counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and psychotherapy – and returned to work did so within the deferred period. Elsewhere, cancer represented 13% of all referrals, compared to 9% in the year prior, with Aviva's support enabling 82% of cancer survivor...

