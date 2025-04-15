Employees with cancer worried about returning to work

The provider partnered with virtual cancer clinic Perci Health in early 2024 to support employees with the physical, psychological and practical effects of cancer. According to outcomes data from the partnership in 2024, which supported 148 claimants referred by L&G across the year, the top physical and psychological effects of cancer were cited as reduced energy (91%) and anxiety (78%). Concerns around retuning to work did not appear to be directly associated with finances, L&G detailed. Financial difficulties ranked in the bottom three practical concerns (28%), ahead of relationship...