FCA reappoints Nikhil Rathi as CEO

Nikhil Rathi has been reappointed as chief executive officer of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for a second term, His Majesty's Treasury has confirmed.
Rathi's reappointment comes after previous reports indicated he was said to be among the applicants to replace Simon Case as cabinet secretary as the race for the civil service's top job heated up in November last year. Since Rathi joined in October 2020, the FCA said it has undertaken reforms to strengthen the UK's position in wholesale markets, including the biggest changes to the listing regime in more than three decades. "The regulator has raised standards, introducing the Consumer Duty so people get the right support, communication they can understand, and products and services t...
