Vitality appoints life underwriting service director

In the role, Jacobs will drive Vitality's servicing strategy forward, including the delivery of a new life underwriting and servicing system. Jacobs will also lead Vitality's quote to cover strategy, looking at the ease of doing business, and will report into Lara Fascione, Vitality's group adviser operations director. Fascione said: "Simon joins us at a really exciting time for the business as we embark on a new chapter to deliver world class service and underwriting for the Vitality Life business. Simon's extensive skillset and knowledge of the protection market, and specifically un...