PDG responds to FCA Market Study update

The Protection Distributor’s Group (PDG) has published its response to the updated terms of reference for the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) Market Study in Pure Protection.
The regulator published the updated terms earlier this month, including an expansion of its scope to include reinsurers, platforms and portals. It also included the fact that the FCA will look at the "protection gap" and an acknowledgment of high claims paid ratios and low complaints as strong health factors for the industry. The PDG said in a statement that it welcomed the expansion of the scope. It highlighted the "protection gap and access to necessary cover" and "barriers to innovation and investment", as two key additions to the study's remit. Much of the rhetoric on the study fo...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.