COVER Summit North 2025: In pictures

The event saw over 100 protection professionals from across the value chain gather for a day of thought leadership, networking and updates from some of the biggest players in the industry. Kicking off the day, Matthew Ward, manager for the Pure Protection Market Study, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), discussed the potential outcomes of the market study. You can read our coverage of his discussion here. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "Our second annual COVER Summit North was a great opportunity to meet new faces. It was great to see so much of this region's advice community i...