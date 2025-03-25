Howden snaps up Barnett Waddingham

Global insurance and employee benefits intermediary group, Howden, has agreed to acquire professional services consultancy, Barnett Waddingham.
Barnett Waddingham currently sits across insurance, pensions and investment. The deal will bring its pension and related advice capability to Howden, providing a platform for expansion in global markets. The combined business will offer the full range of employee benefits and pensions advisory services to corporate clients, ranging from multinational corporations to small-to-medium businesses (SMEs) and in the private and public sectors. The deal will also see health, life and specialist pension products provided to individuals, with Barnett Waddingham's working partners set to reinve...
