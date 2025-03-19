L&G launches second instalment of CMO report

The report includes an interview with L&G's data and insights partner, Fruitful Insights, as well as one of its group protection clients, Zuto. The report utilises a case study to demonstrate how a 450-person business can utilise group protection to create a wellbeing programme addressing workforce needs. It demonstrates how to utilise the Fruitful Insights tool, available to all of L&G's group protection clients covering 100+ employees. Colin Fitzgerald, distribution director, group protection, L&G Retail: "It's crucial for us to work closely with intermediaries and clients to ens...