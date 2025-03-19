L&G launches second instalment of CMO report

Focus on SME business growth

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Provider, L&G, has launched the second instalment of its third chief medical officer (CMO) report, it focused on SME clients utilising group protection.

The report includes an interview with L&G's data and insights partner, Fruitful Insights, as well as one of its group protection clients, Zuto. The report utilises a case study to demonstrate how a 450-person business can utilise group protection to create a wellbeing programme addressing workforce needs. It demonstrates how to utilise the Fruitful Insights tool, available to all of L&G's group protection clients covering 100+ employees. Colin Fitzgerald, distribution director, group protection, L&G Retail: "It's crucial for us to work closely with intermediaries and clients to ens...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Rising tides for group protection

Customer Care Awards 2025: Shortlists announced

More on Insurer

The Exeter's HealthWise appointments rise by 175%
Insurer

The Exeter's HealthWise appointments rise by 175%

Members aged 31-40 were the most engaged

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 March 2025 • 2 min read
Customer Care Awards 2025: Shortlists announced
Insurer

Customer Care Awards 2025: Shortlists announced

Winners announced 27 June, 2025

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 20 March 2025 • 2 min read
L&G launches second instalment of CMO report
Insurer

L&G launches second instalment of CMO report

Focus on SME business growth

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 19 March 2025 • 2 min read