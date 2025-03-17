LV= joins CIExpert's Insight Zones

LV=’s protection plans will now be available to all CIExpert’s subscribers, with the provider now joining the CIExpert Insight Zones for both life and critical illness (CI) cover and income protection (IP).
With the addition of LV=, CIExpert's Life and Critical Illness Insight Zone will now feature every CI provider in the market. Advisers will now be able to explore all of LV='s life, CI and IP propositions, including product features, policy benefits and added-value services. CIExpert said it has seen significant growth in the use of its Insight Zones, with many large distribution firms adopting the platform to source information for protection advice. Paul Roberts, proposition and distribution director, CIExpert, said: "LV='s inclusion is a significant milestone for both our Critic...
