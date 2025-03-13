IPTF names 7Advisers cohort for 2025

Third round of campaign

Jaskeet Briah
The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has named the third cohort for its adviser focussed campaign, the 7Advisers.

The advisers will be part of the campaign – which aims to highlight issues faced by advisers and share best practice with industry professionals - for the next 12 months. This year, the seven advisers will include: Cameron Erskine, 77Wealth Management; Gemma Sawyer, Switch FS; Marta Scott-Manuszewska, Five Star Mortgages; Rhys Schofield, Peak Mortgages and Protection; Scott Aitken, Aitken Financial Services; and Tara Cohen, The Mortgage Centre Direct Ltd, with the seventh adviser to be announced on 27 March, 2025. Jo Miller, managing director, IPTF, said: "The IPTF 7Advisers campaign ...

