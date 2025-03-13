IPTF names 7Advisers cohort for 2025

The advisers will be part of the campaign – which aims to highlight issues faced by advisers and share best practice with industry professionals - for the next 12 months. This year, the seven advisers will include: Cameron Erskine, 77Wealth Management; Gemma Sawyer, Switch FS; Marta Scott-Manuszewska, Five Star Mortgages; Rhys Schofield, Peak Mortgages and Protection; Scott Aitken, Aitken Financial Services; and Tara Cohen, The Mortgage Centre Direct Ltd, with the seventh adviser to be announced on 27 March, 2025. Jo Miller, managing director, IPTF, said: "The IPTF 7Advisers campaign ...