IPTF names 7Advisers cohort for 2025

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has named the third cohort for its adviser focussed campaign, the 7Advisers.
The advisers will be part of the campaign – which aims to highlight issues faced by advisers and share best practice with industry professionals - for the next 12 months. This year, the seven advisers will include: Cameron Erskine, 77Wealth Management; Gemma Sawyer, Switch FS; Marta Scott-Manuszewska, Five Star Mortgages; Rhys Schofield, Peak Mortgages and Protection; Scott Aitken, Aitken Financial Services; and Tara Cohen, The Mortgage Centre Direct Ltd, with the seventh adviser to be announced on 27 March, 2025. Jo Miller, managing director, IPTF, said: "The IPTF 7Advisers campaign ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.