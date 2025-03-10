IPTF launches first 7 Claims Stories video

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has released its first video in its 7 Claims initiative, the video series aims to showcase the adviser’s role in supporting clients during a claim.
The story highlighted in this first video features Zuzanna Ritter of Smart Choice Financial Services, who overcame a language barrier in supporting a client through the claims process with Cirencester Friendly. The video, dubbed Guiding a client through a storm, features testimony from both Zuzanna and Rob Higgins from Cirencester Friendly. It covers how the value chain aligned to create a smooth claims journey for the client and insights on how advisers can replicate this success. The 7 Claims project is aimed at shining a light on income protection claims and highlighting key aspect...
