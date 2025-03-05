Mental health concerns highest among Gen Z female workforce

GRiD surveyed 1,250 UK employees, finding that in terms of mental wellbeing among the female workforce, Gen Z employees were the demographic most concerned about stress and anxiety related to work (24%). This was followed by Millennial women (14%), Gen X women (8%) and female Baby-boomers (7%). However, other types of stress and anxiety, including those relating to finances and home life, were higher in mid-life for female Millennials and Gen X but less likely to affect Gen Z and Baby-boomer women. As for the biggest health concern for female employees, Baby-boomers cited serious ill-...