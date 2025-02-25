New non-exec director for Shepherds Friendly

Mutual, Shepherds Friendly. Has announced the appointment of Oliver Laird as its new non-executive director.
The provider has said Laird joins at a moment of growth, as it prepares for its bicentennial campaign in 2026. Laird joins the mutual with over 20 years of experience in the retail, financial services and manufacturing sectors. He previously held senior roles at Lookers PLC, First Direct Bank, Lloyds Banking Group and Co-Op Insurance Services. In addition to his other roles, Laird currently holds non-executive positions at numerous other businesses, including Beverley Building Society, Vanquis Bank and Paysafe. Laird said: "I'm pleased to be joining Shepherds Friendly as it approac...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.