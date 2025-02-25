New non-exec director for Shepherds Friendly

The provider has said Laird joins at a moment of growth, as it prepares for its bicentennial campaign in 2026. Laird joins the mutual with over 20 years of experience in the retail, financial services and manufacturing sectors. He previously held senior roles at Lookers PLC, First Direct Bank, Lloyds Banking Group and Co-Op Insurance Services. In addition to his other roles, Laird currently holds non-executive positions at numerous other businesses, including Beverley Building Society, Vanquis Bank and Paysafe. Laird said: "I'm pleased to be joining Shepherds Friendly as it approac...