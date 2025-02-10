Executive appointments for MetLife UK

Promotions and senior appointments

Cameron Roberts
Provider, MetLife UK, has announced three senior appointments to facilitate its growth ambitions.

Adrian Matthews has been appointed UK deputy CEO; Rich Horner has taken the role of head of transformation and growth initiatives; and Charlotte O'Brien is the new head of employee benefits for the provider. Matthews previously held the role of head of employee benefits and CFO at MetLife UK. His newly created role will see him take responsibility for the distribution, product and marketing for MetLife UK. Horner's appointment will see him oversee transformation initiatives and ensure products are aligned with market needs. Both Matthews and Horner will report to Dominic Grinstead,...

